Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lisa Rinna booed & Erika Jayne applauded during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills BravoCon panel
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Lisa Rinna booed & Erika Jayne applauded during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills BravoCon panel

by
October 14, 2022
Photo by MEGA

 
Published by
OK Magazine

She doesn’t have time for a whole lot of bulls**t right now!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna received a less-than-warm welcome amid her opening-day BravoCon appearance, garnering some hate from audience members as she took the stage for the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” panel on Friday, October 14.

Despite this audibly adverse reaction, the controversial star “looked like she accepted the boos,” an exclusive eyewitness in attendance at the New York City convention tells OK!.

 

mega

Meanwhile, Rinna’s costar Erika Jayne received a much more positive reaction amid her introduction to the stage, greeted with a round of applause as she made her entrance to the Beverly Hills-centric event.

Appearing alongside fellow housewives Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards, the Bravo stars rehashed quite a bit of drama that occurred during the series’ 12th season, which is set to conclude on Wednesday, October 26.

See Also
Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Jax Claps Back After Receiving Horrific Messages From ‘RHOBH’ Fans

 

mega

 

mega

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top