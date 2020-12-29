Socialite Life
Christina Aguilera brought out the girls and the snow for Christmas
Christina Aguilera brought out the girls and the snow for Christmas

by
December 29, 2020
Christina Aguilera

In today’s QuickiesChristina Aguilera, Hilaria Baldwin, Constance Wu, Emma Roberts, DAndra Simmons, Lori Loughlin, RuPaul, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Christina Aguilera wasn’t able to travel to any snowy locales this year for Christmas.

But the five-time Grammy winner found a way to bring some winter weather to her family’s little slice of Los Angeles.

She served sexy Mrs. Claus in a busty red bikini, as she ordered up some fake snow for her poolside Christmas with fiancé Matthew Rutler and their children, posting a glimpse Monday on Instagram.

The 40-year-old wore a Minnie Mouse Santa hat with her swimsuit, as she puckered up to Rutler, 35, in the pool, writing: “holiday photo dump – stay home edition.”

She included a video of her husband-to-be doing laps in their pool, dunking his elf hat under the water, complete with a fake white beard and elf ears.

In Other News

