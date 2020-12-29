Socialite Life
Jessie J clarifies hospitalization reports after claims she ‘lied’ about Meniere’s disease
Jessie J clarifies hospitalization reports after claims she ‘lied’ about Meniere’s disease

by
December 29, 2020
Jessie J VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Arrivals
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Singer Jessie J is setting the record straight on Instagram to clarify reports about her health issues after she revealed on Christmas Eve that she was “completely deaf in my right ear” due to Meniere’s disease.

Reports claimed that the 32-year-old was hospitalized as she “couldn’t walk in a straight line” due to the disease. Upon noticing the false claims, Jessie explained she “never said” about being hospitalized in her announcement. She went on adding that anyone who has suffered from Meniere’s would have known that while the symptoms were scary, it was only temporary.

Jessie J 2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Jessie J poses in the press room during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“I went live around 1am on the 27th December for 22 mins (specific) But facts matter. … I go live a lot and don’t post them. I saved this one,” she wrote in the caption alongside a clip of her explaining her diagnosis. “I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different.”

“BUT… Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth,” she added. Although the “Domino” hitmaker admitted that she wasn’t surprised, she noted, “I also know I too have the power to set the story straight.”

Jessie sparked concern on Dec. 24, 2020 when she revealed that she was left unable to hear or walk properly due to Meniere’s disease, which is an ear condition that can cause sudden attacks of vertigo. “I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line. Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome,” she said at the time.

Jessie J Island Records Pre-Grammy Party Presented by Foursquare, with additional partners Young Living, Ultimate Ears and Equinox
Jessie J attends Island Records Pre-GRAMMY Party at STK on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today,” she continued.

