Jessie J hospitalized after going ‘completely deaf’ from Meniere’s disease

December 28, 2020
Jessie J Republic Records Grammy After Party At 1 Hotel West Hollywood - Arrivals
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Republic Records

Jessie J is thankfully on the mend after a scary incident sent her to the hospital on Christmas Eve.

The “Bang Bang” singer shared a video of herself singing, seemingly in good spirits on Saturday. Two days prior, she revealed in an Instagram Stories video that she was hospitalized after Meniere’s disease — an inner-ear condition that can cause vertigo — left her deaf and unable to walk properly.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie said at the time. “Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome.”

