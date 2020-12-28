Socialite Life
Now Reading
Lori Loughlin released from prison after serving two months
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Lori Loughlin released from prison after serving two months

by
December 28, 2020
Lori Loughlin
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin received a late Christmas gift in the form of an early release from prison.

She served two months for her role in the national college admissions scandal that exposed the rich and famous engaging in illegal schemes to cheat on standardized tests and buy their kids into some of the country’s top schools.

Lori Loughlin Paul Frank Fashion's Night Out
Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for ADBD

The Full House alum was originally given a release date of Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, prompting speculation that she would be released a few days early, just in time for Christmas, per Program Statement 5140.36, which stipulates that inmates who are scheduled to be released on a weekend or legal holiday instead be released on the last preceding weekday. However, over a month into her prison stay, her release date was pushed to Monday.

Loughlin’s release comes as her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, continues to serve his five-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Lompoc, Calif. Both defendants were ordered to report to their respective prisons no later than Nov. 19, 2020. Loughlin began her sentence early, checking in at FCI Dublin on Oct. 30, 2020.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Carousel of Hope 2000
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actress was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California’s crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

See Also
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born"
Lady Gaga’s Law Firm Refuses to Pay $42 Million Ransom to Hackers Who Threaten to Release Info on Her, Donald Trump and Others

In addition to her two months in prison, the Full House alum was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, for his part, was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Lori Loughlin released from prison after serving two months

Iggy Azalea will not be reuniting with her baby daddy Playboi Carti, EVER

Hilaria Baldwin is Hillary from Boston

Male Model Monday: Calum Winsor, Trevor Signorino, Rafael Miller, and more

Meet Instagram Hottie Trevor Bell

Jamie Dornan’s children truly hate his singing — WATCH

The Week in Drag – Christmas leftovers from Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie, Katya, and Nicole Paige Brooks, spread cheer and the season 13 queens remember their first time

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X