Iggy Azalea will not be reuniting with her baby daddy Playboi Carti, EVER

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to "do things right" with their baby son Onyx.

Azalea roasted Carti last week for allegedly flaking on a family vacation in favor of his album release party. But on Sunday (Dec. 27, 2020), she tweeted it was for the best even though she felt abandoned following her son’s birth.

“I’ve spoken to my bd and as fucked up as this shit’s been… it was for the best,” she wrote. “Because now shits aired out & gonna change for the better w my son. That’s all I wanted.”

The onslaught of comments from Azalea arrived on Thursday (December 24), moments before Carti released his highly anticipated Whole Lotta Red album.

Azalea’s frustrations with Carti date back to Thanksgiving when she cursed him out. After the “Fancy” rapper felt her actions were being ignored, she decided to go full scorched earth on social media, sharing her son’s birth certificate and pointing out Carti never signed it.

“This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section,” she tweeted and later deleted. “I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo shit he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name.”

In a new video that Playboi Carti shared to Twitter on December 27, Onyx and Carti could be seen sitting at a piano and even playing some of the keys.

After pubically revealing the two have patched things up for the sake of their child, a fan tweeted at the rapper, “Please don’t fall back into his trap again iggz You and your son deserves better.”

Iggy responded, telling the fan, “I said he’s being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son – Not a chance to do right by me, ain’t no take-backs on that! We done. Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. Fuck no.”

