The Week in Drag – the countdown to RuPaul’s DragCon is on, Trixie and Katya watch Russian Doll, Nina West’s new book and more

Hello, hello, hello! We have a big, big week in drag news for you. RuPaul’s DragCon kicks off on Friday, and we have all of the details for you. We also catch up with some of your favorites, including Jaymes Mansfield, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, and loads more. If you’re looking for fun, fashion, glamour and general fabulosity, you’ve come to the right place. And, now, without further ado, let’s bring it to the runway!

This week, the big news is RuPaul’s DragCon, coming up next weekend, May 13-15, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Over 150 queens from around the world will be in attendance, and Mama Ru will be spinning during the weekend as well. In addition to performances and meet and greets, you can catch your favorite dolls (and friends of Drag Race, including Grace & Frankie star June Diane Raphael, Rachel Bloom, and Ada Vox) in a wide array of panels, including a Fashion Photo Ruview panel with Alexis Matteo, Gottmik, Raja and Nicky Doll and a Frockumenetary panel featuring UK queens Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo. Don’t miss this action-packed (and fabulous) weekend. Tickets are on sale now.

DragCon attendees can sit in on an all-new WOW Presents Plus original series, Bring Back My Girls, is to be filmed at the event. Seven panels will bring together some of the franchise’s favorite queens, inviting them to sit down with their fellow sisters to reminisce on their hilarious memories and rehash the drama. The panelists will include, from RuPaul’s Drag Race S12: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sim, GiGi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M Sakura & Widow Von’Du; RuPaul’s Drag Race vs. The World: Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Janey Jacké, Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon, Mo Heart & Pangina Heals; RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1: Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Sum Ting Wong, Vinegar Strokes & The Vivienne; RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S2: A’Whora, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce, Tia Kofi; RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: Art Simone, Etcetera Etcetera, Kita Mean & Maxi Shield; Canada’s Drag Race S1: Anastarzia Anaquway, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Lemon, Priyanka, Scarlete BoBo, Tynomi Banks; Canada’s Drag Race S2: Adriana, Beth, Gia Metric, Kendall Gender, Eve 6000, Kimora Amour, Océane Aqua-Black & Synthia Kiss; Drag Race Holland S1&S2: Envy Peru, Janey Jacké, Pierre Alexandre FKA Love Masisi, Sederginne & Vanessa Van Cartier.

This year’s DragCon will also serve to announce the winners of the WOWIE Awards. Some familiar names are among this year’s nominees, including Bob the Drag Queen and Rock M Sakura (Best YouTube channel), Lemon (Canada’s Drag Race), Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (Drag Race España) and Kandy Muse (Best Twitter), Ra’Jah O’Hara, Janey Jacké, Cherry Valentine, Crimsyn (also known as Painted with Raven winner Matt Perkins) and Krystal Versace (Best Instagram). Cast your votes now.

One last season 14 video Ru-cap. Yuhua Hamasaki and Scarlet Envy kiki about the finale fashions on “Bootleg Opinions.”

Nina West has done it all, singing, acting (and I can’t wait to see her in Hairspray next year), and now she can add author to her already impressive list of accomplishments. Her first-ever children’s book, The You Kind of Kind, will be released on October 25. The book is “a delightfully illustrated colorful and inclusive story about the importance of loving yourself as well as others, and that sharing your unique form of kindness—the YOU kind of Kind—is the most wonderful gift of all.”

And, if you need any convincing to purchase this book, take it from Dolly Parton, who says, “Well, to quote some lines in a song I wrote, I always say: ‘Whatever you are, be that. Whatever you do, do that. Anything else is just an act. Whoever you are, be that, be that. Whatever you are, be that.’ Nina West’s The You Kind of Kind teaches the same lesson—just be yourself!” You can preorder “The You Kind of Kind” at www.ninawest.com.

Another queen who is expanding her empire is Trixie Mattel. Earlier this week, we were treated to a first look at her new Discovery+ series Trixie Motel. The show chronicles Trixie’s renovation of a Palm Springs motel into a delightful travel destination, with the help of architectural and design professionals and celebrity assistants, including Lisa Vanderpump, Leslie Jordan, Iggy Azalea, Nicole Byer, Jaida Essence Hall and, of course, Katya.

Trixie tells Entertainment Weekly that, “I’m a drag queen. This motel is the ultimate stunt that no other drag queen or other celebrity would even attempt because it’s psycho. It’s psychotic to do this.” Psychotic or not, it got Discovery+ at least one new subscriber. The series premieres on June 3.

I am not caught up on season two of Netflix’s amazing series Russian Doll, so I haven’t actually watched this video (because of spoilers…be warned), but I can assure you it will be well worth your time. Trixie and Katya watch and react to the series in the latest “I Like to Watch.”

Since she’s a makeup influencer and owns her own company, Trixie gets a lot of promotional makeup from other major players in the cosmetics industry. Here, she opens PR packages from Urban Decay, elf, Leopara, about-face and more. How can I become a makeup influencer?

Last week on Drag Race España, we were treated to the always memorable ball challenge. The queens had to bring three looks to the runway, interpreting Spain in the 10th, 20th and 30th centuries (in looks they crafted from metal, plastic, and paper.) Alexis Mateo and last week’s guest judge Choriza May toot and boot the futuristic fashions on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Jaymes Mansfield shows us what makeup magic she can do with Trixie Cosmetics’ new Break Up collection…and I can hear my wallet crying from inside of my purse already.

Violet Chachki and Gottmik are taking their show on the road and they discuss their upcoming Pride 2022 tour on “No Gorge.”

Need advice? Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change are here with more “Sibling Advicery.” On this episode, the topics include microaggressions, finding love while navigating STIs, dressing to impress and dealing with unbalanced friendships.

Bob reviews the gilded age looks (the successes and the – many – fails) from the 2022 Met Gala (a/k/a “The Meh Gala”). Who else wants to see him on the red carpet next year?

The HBO Max reality competition Legendary is back for a third season. The Emmy-nominated unscripted series will debut with three episodes on Thursday, May 19. New judge Keke Palmer (filling in for Megan Thee Stallion) joins voguing legend Leiomy Maldonado, actress Jameela Jamil and fashion stylist Law Roach to judge ballroom houses on skill, style and stamina for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize. Among the houses competing is the iconic House of LaBeija, founded by drag queen Crystal LaBeija in the early 1970s. Season Aja is a member of the house, so you know who I am rooting for.

Alaska has teamed up with Ts Madison for her latest single release, “I Am Her (She Is Me).” The track is from Alaska’s forthcoming album Red 4 Filth, which is slated for release this summer.

“Ts Madison is a modern-day prophet. Her energy and positivity and outlook on life is contagious. Getting to work with her on this song was such an honor and a privilege. I am her she is me.” says Alaska while Ts Madison quips, “From the Moment Alaska inboxed me on Instagram saying she had a music collab that she wanted me a part of, I was extremely ecstatic!

It took about a month or so for me to get the actual song and adlibs that were set up for me to do and after listening to the song, I said nah, I wanna do more than this and so I played the track on REPEAT with my music coordinator “JAYNO” and we wrote a cute lil’ feature and recorded it in the studio with Alaska. This song speaks to self-confidence and self-empowerment and being proud of who you are and honey. I AM ALL THOSE THINGS!! I am her…she is ME!! You can listen to the track here and you can hear it live when Alaska’s Read 4 Filth tour kicks off later ths year.

Jaymes Mansfield recreates a “classic” look from Nicki Minaj in her latest “iconic blondes” wig recreation.

And that wraps up another fabulous week of news from the Drag Race universe. If you’re heading to DragCon, have a blast (and I am jealous.) This week, we’ll leave you with the latest video from the iconic Jimbo (with cameos from Ongina and Manila Luzon). Enjoy “Free & Horny” and until next week, stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

