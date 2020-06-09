Supergirl actress Chyler Leigh is taking a moment to appreciate some similarities between her character’s life and her own in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

Stating, “[Alex’s] journey of self discovery is something that I can personally relate to.”

Titled “Wear Your Pride,” Leigh’s post was published Monday on the official website for Creating Change (via TV Line), an organization that seeks to provide “encouragement and inspiration to help you become the change you want to see in the world.”

Leigh serves as Creating Change’s co-founder and chief creative officer.

Chyler Leigh speaks onstage at the”DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow” Special Video Presentation and Q&A during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“When I was told that my character was to come out in season 2, a flurry of thoughts and emotions flew through and around me because of the responsibility I felt to authentically represent Alex’s journey,” Leigh writes. “What I didn’t realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL. My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don’t exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did. From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I’m still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they’d ever witnessed. And to steal from Alex’s words, that’s because there’s some truth to what she said about me.”

“Here’s the kicker though. Since that episode aired, I was told from dear friends (and even avid watchers of Supergirl) that they would no longer watch the show because of the fact that Alex’s journey took a turn from their less than acceptable beliefs. Soon after, they began to distance themselves and eventually my family and I were outcast, marking the loss of many folks we loved. However, after the initial sting, I don’t hold a grudge towards the negative response, because as I said, we all have had a hard time in one way or another with acceptance (whatever the subject may be) whether towards ourselves or others.”

“It’s been a long and lonely road for both my husband and myself but I can whole-heartedly say that after all these years, he and I are still discovering the depths of ourselves and each other, but throughout our journey we’ve learned to be proud of who we are, no matter the cost.”

Actress Chyler Leigh attends ‘Thirst Project World Water Day’ press conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 22, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Chlyer has yet to label her sexuality publicly, but who needs labels anyway. Thanks for sharing your journey, Chyler.

FEATURED IN THE SL SHOP

Yard Games Giant Tumbling Timbers with Carrying Case Make sure this fits by entering your model number.

Giant size timbers include 56 timber blocks measuring 7.5 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches and stacks 19 levels high! Includes two extra blocks for added height and best packing arrangement.

Fully set up game starts at 7.5 x 7.5 inches and is 2.5 feet tall! Game can grow to over 5 feet while playing based on skill level. $ 79.99 $ 59.49 Shop now

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Vic Berger Presents: Dennis Prager Boasts About Eating With Filthy Utensils [OMG BLOG] Milwaukee ‘Stephanie’ Hauled to Jail After Spitting on Black Protester, Kneeing Police Officer in Groin: WATCH [Towleroad] Check Out Justin and Hailey’s Tricked Out Glamping RV [Evil Beet Gossip] Jan-Michael Gambill Celebrated His 43th Shirtless and With a Cocktail [Kenneth in the 212] The 2016 CFDAs Were Wild! Hello Beyoncé’s hat. [Go Fug Yourself] Drew Brees Actually Called Out Donald Trump for All of the Respect-the-Flag Crap [Celebitchy] RIP Kurt Thomas [Boy Culture]