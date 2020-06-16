+40 View Gallery

MARCUS SCHENKENBERG PAMELA ANDERSON'S IN LOVE AGAIN! THIS TIME WITH ONE OF THE WORLD'S HIGHEST PAID MALE MODELS MARCUS SCHENKENBERG. PAM MET THE SWEDISH HUNK AT THE RECENT MONACO MUSIC AWARDS AND SINCE THEN THE TWO MOST BEAUTIFUL BODIES IN THE WORLD HAVE BEEN JOINED AT THE HIP. MARCUS, WHOSE HOME IS NEW YORK, HAS SPENT MOST OF THE PAST FEW WEEKS AT PAM'S MALIBU HOME. THE PAIR HAVE BEEN INSEPARABLE. HE HAS BEEN WITH HER EVERYDAY ON THE SET OF VIP. THE TWO LOVEBIRDS CAN'T TAKE THEIR HANDS OFF EACH OTHER FOR A MOMENT. MARCUS WAITS PATIENTLY FOR PAM DURING EACH SCENE WHEN THEY EITHER DISAPPEAR INTO HER TRAILER OR CUDDLE AND KISS IN FRONT OF THE WHOLE CAST AND CREW. SOMETIMES SHE JUST SITS ON HIS LAP FEEDING HIM FRENCH FRIES. SCHENKENBERG, WHO FLIES TO SPAIN IMMEDIATELY AFTER TODAY'S SHOOT, WAITED AT PAM'S HOUSE RECENTLY WHEN SHE GAVE EVIDENCE IN COURT ENSURING THAT HER EX, TOMMY LEE WOULD SERVE TIME IN JAIL FOR PROBATION VIOLATION. JUNE 01, 2000. Photo via BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon Cameron Diaz and boyfriend Matt Dillon on a romantic vacation in St. Barths. Via Bauer Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Anna and Enrique's Vacation Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias continue their vacation in the French West Indies. January 03, 2006. Photo via Bauer Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup A shirtless Ryan Phillippe works out in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday August 5, 2008. A shirtless Ryan Phillippe works out in the Hollywood Hills. The actor looks in great shape as he sweated it out in the California sunshine. Photograph: Gaz Shirley/Kevin Perkins, PacificCoastNews.com Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Mickey Rourke lost his shirt Mickey Rourke seems to have lost his shirt as he shows off his 49-year-old physique to the snappers outside the Movida club in London. In the meantime actor Jason Biggs leaves the club a lot more discreet. August 19, 2005. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Kid and James' party continues James Blunt continues his partying with Kid Rock, Kid's girlfriend May Andersen, and a bevy of blondes aboard a yacht in the French Riveria. May 19, 2007. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Andy Dick Topless ANDY DICK STAYS COOL AND MAKES A FOOL OF HIMSELF, TAKING HIS SHIRT OFF AT THE "KING'S ROAD CAFE," WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA. MAY 28, 2003. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Britney & Kevin return from Hawaii Skirtless Britney Spears and shirtless Kevin Federline return from Hawaii in a Gulfstream V airplane at Van Nuys Airport. Van Nuys, CA. October 27, 2004. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Rio Ferdinand June 18th, 2008. Rio Ferdinand, defender of Manchester United, on holidays in Tel Aviv with his brother and friends. To the program: rest at the edge of the swimming pool with some beer. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Jackman Family in Saint-Tropez Hugh Jackman spends holidays in France in Saint Tropez. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Liam's on the Beach June 27th, 2008. Liam Neeson on the beach of Saint Tropez. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Half-Naked Hartnett A half-naked Josh Hartnett gets beat up and bossed around while filming a scene for his new movie, “Lucky Number Sleven.” His lustful female fans will probably feel equally unlucky when they catch a glimpse of his less-than-chiseled body. March 3, 2005. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup "Miami Vice" on location Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx film scenes on location in Miami for the big screen version of "Miami Vice." Jamie and Colin piloted the "Mojo" boat in a staged race just offshore of the famous South Beach. Upon returning to the dock, they received congratulations from their competitors. July 19, 2005. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Celebs Party for Yele Relief Jeremy Pivens Wyclef Jean's Yele Relief Benefit Hosted by Drew Barrymore, Lindsay Lohan & Jeremy Pivens Private Residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Saturday, October 01, 2005. Photo By Selma Fonseca/Celebrityvibe.com/Photovibe.com Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Rip Curl Malibu Pro - Celebrity Surf Bout Rip Curl Malibu Pro - Celebrity Surf Bout. Malibu Surfrider Beach, Malibu, CA. October 8, 2005. Pic Shows: Andrew Keegan. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Rip Curl Malibu Pro - Celebrity Surf Bout Rip Curl Malibu Pro - Celebrity Surf Bout. Malibu Surfrider Beach, Malibu, CA. October 8, 2005. Pic Shows: Geoff Stults. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Metcalfe goes down under Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe enjoys some fun in the sun on Bondi Beach in Australia. February 23, 2006. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Poser Antonio Sabato Jr. "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Antonio Sabato Jr. shows off his body as he poses for the camera around Gold's Gym in Venice. Job: 60511L4 Los Angeles, California May 11, 2006. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup The Downeys Day at the Beach Robert Downey, Jr. and his son, Indio (b. September 7, 1993) take a break on one of Miami's beaches. Dad Robert has his cell phone glued to his ear while Indio finds a creative way to shield his face from the photogs! July 11, 2006. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup The Jackman family hit the beach Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness spend the day at Bondi Beach with their two children Oscar Maximillian Jackman (b. 15 May 2000) and Ava Eliot Jackman (b. July 10, 2005). May 12, 2007. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Rebecca and Eric's sexy vacation US ACTORS ERIC DANE AND REBECCA GAYHEART ENJOYING SUN AND SEA ON BOARD OF AQVA ©CORRI/PETRINKA/OLYCOM Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Ian's Beach Bod Ian Zering serves up some aces on beach at the Polariod House in Malibu. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Radcliffe in 'Equus' Actor Daniel Radcliffe in a West End production of Peter Schaffer's play 'Equus', Gielgud Theatre in London, UK. 02/22/2007. Photo via DARREN STARLING/BIGPICTURESPHOTO.COM Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Statham's Star Physique Jason Statham shows off his action star physique while diving into the clear blue waters of a Miami beach. Then, he and a thin-legged lady canoodle before putting on "disguises" and leaving the sand behind. December 31, 2007. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Simon's Beach Bod Simon Cowell shows of his beach body while on vacation in the Caribbean. January 07, 2008. Photo via Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Cuba in Florida CUBA GOODING JR IN MIAMI UNDER FLORIDA SUN IN VACATIONS DAYS ALONE. Photo via KADENA PIX Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Andre's Too Sexy for His Shirt! Andre Birleanu (from 'America's Most Smartest Model') and model Janaina Reis shop and stroll down Melrose Avenue. While out Andre decides not to wear shirt. March 10, 2008. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Jackman's Chilly Dip Hugh Jackman at Bondi Beach. Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Peter stays fit A bronzed topless Peter Andre looks to get super fit as he skips and plays tennis in the sun while on a break in Cyprus. Photo via MRPAPARAZZI.COM Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Bloom and Kerr go topless ORLANDO BLOOM AND GIRLFRIEND MIRANDA KERR IN TENERIFE, SPAIN. June 20, 2008. Photo via RADIALPRESS Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Bloom and Kerr go topless Orlando Bloom and Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr get an all over tan whilst on vacation in Gran Canaria. June 21, 2008. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Matt on Holiday Matt Dillon basks in the sun during his vacation in Ischia, near Naples, with two female companions. July 15, 2008. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Seacrest and Cowell's Bromantic Vacation American Idol's Ryan Seacrest and Simon Cowell spend New Year's Day racing jet skis in the Caribbean. Ryan won the race by quite a stretch. Before jumping on their jet skis, the two walk shirtless on the beach. January 1, 2005. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Beckham strips David Beckham applauds the fans after the final whistle of the England vs. Czech Republic (2-2) International Friendly match at Wembley Stadium. August 20, 2008. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Bruce Willis & Brooke Burns in Costa Rica 48 year old superstar Bruce Willis on location in Costa Rica. August 30, 2003. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Cristiano Ronaldo Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Cristiano Ronaldo Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Nick Zano Moving Boxes Into New Home Boyfriend of Haylie Duff, Nick Zano is seen moving boxes into their new home. Photo via FlynetPictures Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Shia LaBeouf Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup The Reef movie shooting in Hawaii with Chris Carmack and Laura Vandervoort The Reef movie shooting in Hawaii with Chris Carmack and Laura Vandervoort. More shots from the beach as shooting continues on the 'into the blue' sequel. Photo via Splash News Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Mario Lopez jogging in L.A. Mario Lopez jogging on the beach in Los Angeles. Photo via Splash News Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup David Beckham of the Los Angles Galaxy w David Beckham of the Los Angles Galaxy walks off the field shirtless after his first 18 minutes of playing professional soccer in the United States 09 August 2007 at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. In Beckham's highly anticipated Major League Soccer debut, United defeated the LA Galaxy 1-0. (Photo via TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images) Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Moore in love 'Criminal Minds' star Shemar Moore appears to be completely smitten with his new girlfriend whilst vacationing on Miami Beach, Florida. May 19, 2008. Photo via Bauer-Griffin Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup Poser Antonio Sabato Jr. "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Antonio Sabato Jr. shows off his body as he poses for the camera around Gold's Gym in Venice. Los Angeles, California. May 11, 2006. Photo via Bauer-Griffin

In the late 2000s and the early 2010s, at the end of each year Socialite Life published a number of year-end-roundups and one of the most popular roundups was our Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup.

In 2008 we posted our first such roundup of photos from that year and from all the way back to 2000.

So we thought it would be fun to revisit some of those galleries and reminisce about who had the hottest six pack.

Back in 2008 and the early 2000s, some of the celebrities that we featured were David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nick Zano, Antonio Sabato Jr, Ryan Phillippe, and more!

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on January 15, 2008.

Pour yourself a tall cool glass of water and then peruse the 2008 Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup above for some hotness.

