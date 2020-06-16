Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
MARCUS SCHENKENBERG
PAMELA ANDERSON'S IN LOVE AGAIN! THIS TIME WITH ONE OF THE WORLD'S HIGHEST PAID MALE MODELS MARCUS SCHENKENBERG. PAM MET THE SWEDISH HUNK AT THE RECENT MONACO MUSIC AWARDS AND SINCE THEN THE TWO MOST BEAUTIFUL BODIES IN THE WORLD HAVE BEEN JOINED AT THE HIP. MARCUS, WHOSE HOME IS NEW YORK, HAS SPENT MOST OF THE PAST FEW WEEKS AT PAM'S MALIBU HOME. THE PAIR HAVE BEEN INSEPARABLE. HE HAS BEEN WITH HER EVERYDAY ON THE SET OF VIP. THE TWO LOVEBIRDS CAN'T TAKE THEIR HANDS OFF EACH OTHER FOR A MOMENT. MARCUS WAITS PATIENTLY FOR PAM DURING EACH SCENE WHEN THEY EITHER DISAPPEAR INTO HER TRAILER OR CUDDLE AND KISS IN FRONT OF THE WHOLE CAST AND CREW. SOMETIMES SHE JUST SITS ON HIS LAP FEEDING HIM FRENCH FRIES. SCHENKENBERG, WHO FLIES TO SPAIN IMMEDIATELY AFTER TODAY'S SHOOT, WAITED AT PAM'S HOUSE RECENTLY WHEN SHE GAVE EVIDENCE IN COURT ENSURING THAT HER EX, TOMMY LEE WOULD SERVE TIME IN JAIL FOR PROBATION VIOLATION. JUNE 01, 2000. Photo via BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
"Miami Vice" on location
Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx film scenes on location in Miami for the big screen version of "Miami Vice." Jamie and Colin piloted the "Mojo" boat in a staged race just offshore of the famous South Beach. Upon returning to the dock, they received congratulations from their competitors. July 19, 2005. Photo via Bauer-Griffin
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
David Beckham of the Los Angles Galaxy w
David Beckham of the Los Angles Galaxy walks off the field shirtless after his first 18 minutes of playing professional soccer in the United States 09 August 2007 at RFK Stadium in Washington, DC. In Beckham's highly anticipated Major League Soccer debut, United defeated the LA Galaxy 1-0. (Photo via TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
In the late 2000s and the early 2010s, at the end of each year Socialite Life published a number of year-end-roundups and one of the most popular roundups was our Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup.
In 2008 we posted our first such roundup of photos from that year and from all the way back to 2000.
So we thought it would be fun to revisit some of those galleries and reminisce about who had the hottest six pack.
Back in 2008 and the early 2000s, some of the celebrities that we featured were David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nick Zano, Antonio Sabato Jr, Ryan Phillippe, and more!
Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.
These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on January 15, 2008.
Pour yourself a tall cool glass of water and then peruse the 2008 Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup above for some hotness.
THE LATEST
- Classic Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup
- Megan Fox Confirms Machine Gun Kelly Romance With a Kiss
- Rebel Wilson Claims She Saw Ben Affleck on RAYA Dating App
- Buckle Up, Because the First ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Trailer is Here — WATCH
- 5SOS Guitarist Michael Clifford Denies Sexual Assault Allegations, Woman Recants Claim, and He Apologizes for Offensive Tweets
- The Five — Adam Lambert & Queen, ‘Glee,’ How to Lincoln, Black Lives Matter, and Cheyenne Jackson
- Brian Austin Green Spotted With Courtney Stodden! Let the Dating Rumors Begin
- 2020 Oscars Pushed Back by Two Months Due to Coronavirus