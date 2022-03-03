Colin Farrell jokes the crotch on his Batman action figure is ‘too ample’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Colin Farrell thinks the crotch on his ‘Batman‘ action figure is “too ample”.

The 45-year-old actor stars in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ as villain The Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson in the title role as the DC Comics superhero, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler, and he has jokingly complained that the pelvic area on his toy likeness is “all wrong”.

He said: “The eyebrows are in the neighbourhood. I look like I’m wearing a sumo thing. The crotch is all wrong. Far too ample.”

During an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ alongside Patrick Stewart, host James then pulled out out an action figure depicting Patrick as his ‘Star Trek’ alter-ego Captain Picard, praising the rear of the mini space traveller.

James said: “What I like on this guy is the a**. Look at the a** on that guy! It’s like a separate a**, it’s like an extra additional a**!”

After Colin quipped that his action figure’s derriere was “too flat”, Patrick asked Colin to turn his own figure around so he could examine them both, with Patrick’s mini-me appearing to be considerably more “pert”.

Colin said: “Who made this genius rendering of my a**? It’s very flat, it looks like I’ve been sitting down for 10 years.[Yours is] very pert!”

In response, Patrick joked that he had “no idea” as the pair questioned who had designed such figurines.

Patrick said: “I swear to you I didn’t know!”

Prompting James to say with a laugh: “Yeah you did. Look at that tight peach!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the trio discussed how Patrick’s former co-star William Shatner had trekked into space for real on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket and James asked Patrick would ever do the same.

Patrick replied: “Yeah, I’ve thought about it … I think I would pass!”