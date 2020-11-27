Socialite Life
Courteney Cox recreates Friends turkey head dance — WATCH
Courteney Cox recreates Friends turkey head dance — WATCH

November 27, 2020
Over 20 years ago, on the November 19, 1998 episode of Friends, Monica’s (Courteney Cox) dance with a turkey on her head became an iconic Thanksgiving moment.

On Thanksgiving 2020, Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the holiday and reflect on the infamous turkey dance scene.

“I’m feeling so thankful,” Cox said before going darker and adding that if she sees one more gif of herself “with a turkey on my head dancing like a fucking fool, I’m just gonna snap.”

After a snippet of the classic video, Cox added, “So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy.” She then recreated the dance in her kitchen.

The Friends reunion for HBO Max, originally slated for this past spring, is now expected to film in 2021 after being delayed by the pandemic.

