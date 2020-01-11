Cristiano Ronaldo, Norman Reedus, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Cristiano Ronaldo lifts and shows off his muscles, is Norman Reedus Doctor Manhattan, Tom Daley is ready for his centerfold and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Aaron Tveit
Related
Sachin Bhatt
Ian Somerhalder
Related
Tom Daley
Daren Kagasoff
Related
Sam Callahan
Norman Reedus
Related
Dylan McDermott
Prince Royce
Henry Cavill
Mark Ruffalo
Nico Tortorella
Brock O’Hurn
Cristiano Ronaldo
Like what you see? Follow us on social media to see more!
[INSERT_ELEMENTOR id=”14177″]
From Our Partners
- OMG, WATCH: It’s “Every Quentin Tarantino Movie” by Honest Trailers [OMG BLOG]
- Netflix Appeals Order to Remove “Gay Jesus” Film [Towleroad]
- Breakdancing to Be an Olympic Sport in 2024 for Some Reason [Evil Beet Gossip]
- GOOP Lands on Harper’s Bazaar [Go Fug Yourself]
- Billie Lourd stepped in to play mom Carrie Fisher for The Rise of Skywalker [Celebitchy]
- What Is Nostalgia? [Kenneth in the 212]
- Buck Henry, Comedy Legend, Dies at 89 [Boy Culture]