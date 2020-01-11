Cristiano Ronaldo, Norman Reedus, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts and shows off his muscles, is Norman Reedus Doctor Manhattan, Tom Daley is ready for his centerfold and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Aaron Tveit

Sachin Bhatt

Ian Somerhalder

Tom Daley

Daren Kagasoff

Sam Callahan

Norman Reedus

Dylan McDermott

Prince Royce

Henry Cavill

Mark Ruffalo

Nico Tortorella

Brock O’Hurn

Cristiano Ronaldo

Like what you see? Follow us on social media to see more!

[INSERT_ELEMENTOR id=”14177″]

From Our Partners