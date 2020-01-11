Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Eye Candy

Cristiano Ronaldo, Norman Reedus, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 6
Cristiano Ronaldo Photo via Cristiano Ronaldo / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts and shows off his muscles, is Norman Reedus Doctor Manhattan, Tom Daley is ready for his centerfold and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Aaron Tveit

Related

Meet Instagram Hottie Albert Vicente

Jason Derulo, Adam Lambert, Jared Leto and More Insta Snaps

Sachin Bhatt

View this post on Instagram

Did I kill Glenn? 🤔 @magnumpicbs #tonight! #cbs

A post shared by s a c h i n (@sachinbhatt) on

Ian Somerhalder

Related

Male Model Monday: Luca Heubl, Agustin Bruno, Andrew Cooper…

Ricky Martin, Olly Murs, Austin Mahone and More Insta Snaps

Tom Daley

View this post on Instagram

🌊24 HOURS IN PLYMOUTH🌊

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on

Daren Kagasoff

Related

Meet Instagram Hottie Javier Martín

Gus Kenworthy, Brad Goreski, Ryan Serhant, and More Insta…

View this post on Instagram

✌🏼

A post shared by Daren Kagasoff (@darenkagasoff) on

Sam Callahan

Norman Reedus

Related

Male Model Monday: Matt Claw, Rob Evans, William Goodge…

Jared Padalecki, Lauv, Liam Hemsworth and More Insta Snaps

View this post on Instagram

🍆

A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on

Dylan McDermott

Prince Royce

View this post on Instagram

😎

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on

Henry Cavill

View this post on Instagram

P.S. Happy New Year!

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

Mark Ruffalo

Nico Tortorella

Brock O’Hurn

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram

Morning Workout💪🏼

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Like what you see? Follow us on social media to see more!

[INSERT_ELEMENTOR id=”14177″]

From Our Partners

  • OMG, WATCH: It’s “Every Quentin Tarantino Movie” by Honest Trailers [OMG BLOG]
  • Netflix Appeals Order to Remove “Gay Jesus” Film [Towleroad]
  • Breakdancing to Be an Olympic Sport in 2024 for Some Reason [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • GOOP Lands on Harper’s Bazaar [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Billie Lourd stepped in to play mom Carrie Fisher for The Rise of Skywalker [Celebitchy]
  • What Is Nostalgia? [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Buck Henry, Comedy Legend, Dies at 89 [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
X