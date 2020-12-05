Socialite Life
Cristiano Ronaldo, Sam Heughan, David Hernandez, and more Insta Snaps
Cristiano Ronaldo, Sam Heughan, David Hernandez, and more Insta Snaps

December 5, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Cristiano Ronaldo in trunks, Sam Heughan kilts it, Say hello to Santa aka David Hernandez, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

David Hernandez

Ronen Rubinstein

Dylan McDermott

Jake Bain

Sam Heughan

Trevor Donovan

Luke Evans

Prince Royce

Cristiano Ronaldo

Taron Egerton

Pietro Boselli

Tom Daley

KJ Apa

