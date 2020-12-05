Cristiano Ronaldo, Sam Heughan, David Hernandez, and more Insta Snaps

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Cristiano Ronaldo in trunks, Sam Heughan kilts it, Say hello to Santa aka David Hernandez, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
David Hernandez
Ronen Rubinstein
Dylan McDermott
Jake Bain
Sam Heughan
Trevor Donovan
Luke Evans
Prince Royce
Cristiano Ronaldo
Taron Egerton
Pietro Boselli
Tom Daley
KJ Apa
