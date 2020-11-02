Socialite Life
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs as he strips down to his underwear
November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Juventus’ Portuguese soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, was spotted changing as he prepared to come onto the field during the Italian Series A football match between Spezia and Juventus at The Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena yesterday (November 1, 2020).

After spending four weeks in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, Cristiano is back and looks as fit as ever.

Enjoy the pics!

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs
VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off abs as he strips down to his underwear — PHOTOS

