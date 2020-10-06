+12 View Gallery

Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com) Daniel Craig on No Time to Die: ‘This Isn’t the Right Time’ Daniel Craig films Casino Royale in the Bahamas Daniel Craig pictured in the Bahamas on the set of the new James Bond film, Casino Royale, on February 22, 2006 in which he is taking over the role. (Photo by BBH/INFGoff.com)

The upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die, was one of the first major films to shift release date back in March, and last week it was confirmed that it has been delayed once more, from November to April 2021.

Now star Daniel Craig has commented on the latest delay. Craig appeared on The Tonight Show, where he told host Jimmy Fallon that safety of the audience was the primary concern.

“This thing is just bigger than all of us, and we just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and safe way,” he said. “Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment and we want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time.”

Craig also shared a new clip from No Time To Die, which you can see in the video below at around the four-minute mark.

Craig states that it’s from the start of the movie, and it shows Bond performing a spectacular bridge jump to escape gun-wielding bad guys. Watch the clip below.

Craig took a walk down memory lane with Fallon, recalling what he did the moment he found out he was cast in the role after getting a triumphant call from producer and 007 gatekeeper Barbara Broccoli.

Craig said he was shopping at a Whole Foods in Baltimore at the time, where he was shooting a film. He strutted right over to the store’s liquor section and picked up a bottle of vodka, a bottle of vermouth, a shaker, and a glass—the components of a martini, of course.

Prior to being cast, Craig revealed, he had never properly tried the drink, which is Bond’s signature. “I’d never had a martini before,” Craig said. “I’d never mixed myself a martini before. I’d never actually drunk a martini before. I kind of understood what it was.”

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE