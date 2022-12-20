Darren Criss, George Krissa, Maluma, Tom Prior, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Darren Criss and his candy cane, George Krissa brings home the beef, Maluma and his towel bulge, Tom Prior in his undies, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Nick Topel

Kevin Kreider

Miguel Angel Silvestre

Tyson Beckford

Manu Rios

Antoni Porowski

Joseph Baena

Steve Grand

Matthew Bishop

Sam Vartholomeos

Hunter Doohan

Nick Adams

Tom Prior

George Krissa

Maluma

Darren Criss

THE LATEST ON SL