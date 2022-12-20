Darren Criss, George Krissa, Maluma, Tom Prior, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Darren Criss/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Darren Criss and his candy cane, George Krissa brings home the beef, Maluma and his towel bulge, Tom Prior in his undies, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Nick Topel
Kevin Kreider
Miguel Angel Silvestre
Tyson Beckford
Manu Rios
Antoni Porowski
Joseph Baena
Steve Grand
Matthew Bishop
Sam Vartholomeos
Hunter Doohan
Nick Adams
Tom Prior
George Krissa
Maluma
Darren Criss
