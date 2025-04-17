David Archuleta is serving up a delicious new single, ‘Crème Brulée’

Singer-songwriter David Archuleta is back with a sweet treat for your eyes and ears with the video for his new song “Crème Brulée”. The sweet and sexy track is the first single off of David’s upcoming EP set to be released this summer. David wrote the track with Ryan Nealon and Robyn Dell’Unto and the tune was produced by Michael Blum.
David is stepping into a bold new era with “Crème Brulée” – a playful and irresistibly flirty pop anthem that highlights his impressive vocal range and Latin roots like never before. David blends English and Spanish in a way that feels as smooth and addictive as the namesake dessert. He said, “All this time I’ve been singing Spanish covers, but I’ve never had that Spanish flare in my own pop music. I wanted to get in touch with my Latin roots, have fun, be flirty, and explore the sensual side of David.”
With infectious energy and a hint of Latin flair, “Crème Brulée” is a confident, fun-loving track that showcases David’s evolution as an artist—sultry, charismatic, and completely in his element.
With smooth, dynamic vocals and a hook that sticks like caramelized sugar, David teases the listener—giving just enough to leave them wanting more. “Someone was really after me and wanted everything from me right away, but you’ve gotta work for it if you want more from me. You may have had a taste that makes you go crazy (“yo te vuelvo loco” is “I make you crazy” in Spanish) but I’m not going to give it all just yet unless you’re really worth my time and it’s worthwhile for me.” “Crème Brulée” has all the ingredients to be a pop anthem for the year and is too irresistible to listen to just once.
The song’s intricately choreographed video is directed by Nathan Kim, who has collaborated on projects for Charli XCX, David Guetta and Lady Gaga and features David embracing his love of the art of dance with the JA Collective dance trio. Of the clip, David states, “The “Crème Brulée” video was so much fun to make with the choreography and a new creative release for me. I’ve always loved moving to music and so the more I’ve taken choreography/dance classes I’ve found a better outlet to feel liberated and express myself. Working with Aidan, Jordan, and Nathan Kim introduced me to a new style that was really satisfying. Dancing brings me a newfound confidence and makes me feel like I’m more in touch with my body and sensuality.”
To celebrate his new music, including “Crème Brulée,” David has curated a spectacular live show experience with his upcoming AFTERHOURS dance party event where he is set to perform live in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 3 at The Bellwether alongside beloved House DJ @tysunderland and @alexandrajohnmusic. Tickets are available now.
