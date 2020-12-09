Socialite Life
David Beckham, Sam Asghari, Nicholas Hoult, and more Insta Snaps
David Beckham, Sam Asghari, Nicholas Hoult, and more Insta Snaps

by
December 9, 2020
David Beckham
David Beckham/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

David Beckham and his tricep dips, Sam Asghari hits the beach, Nicholas Hoult works it out, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Luke Evans

Mario Lopez,

Nico Tortorella

Stephen Amell

Nicholas Hoult

Zachary Quinto

Antoni Porowski

Dyllón Burnside

Ricky Martin

Joe Jonas

Chris Hemsworth

Dylan Geick

Maluma

Sam Asghari

David Beckham

