David Beckham ‘shed a tear’ over emotional wedding speech

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

David Beckham “shed a tear” during an emotional speech at Brooklyn Beckham‘s wedding.

The soccer star – who is married to Spice Girls’ Victoria Beckham – gave a heartfelt speech as his son tied the knot with Nicola Peltz at a stunning ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on Nicola’s family’s glitzy seafront estate.

As part of his duties as father of the groom, David gave a five minute speech about his son and his new wife, also recalling a special time during the first few moments of his life, leaving everyone misty eyed.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ‘David’s speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point. He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

“He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in. David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.”

As part of their wedding celebrations, David gifted his son a £350,000 Jaguar for his wedding present.

The stunning baby blue car is all-electric and was specially commissioned by Beckham, whilst the inside is adorned with light cream. On the technical side, there are uprated brakes, suspension and steering.

David Lorenz, Founder CEO of Lunaz, who created the car for the Beckhams, said: “In creating this beautiful, electrified Jaguar XK140, we are honoured to bridge the gap between David Beckham’s professional life, where he is an investor in Lunaz and his family life. This remarkable car is the perfect gift to his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola on their wedding day. In every respect, this extraordinary electric classic car by Lunaz symbolises a bright, positive future.”