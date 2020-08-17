Socialite Life
Now Reading
David Blaine to Attempt Flying Across the Hudson River With Balloons
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

David Blaine to Attempt Flying Across the Hudson River With Balloons

by
August 17, 2020
David Blaine

David Blaine, the magician who froze himself in a block of ice and freaked all the minds out with his insane street magic, is back with a new stunt.

He hasn’t been seen in 10 years and now he’s going to do one of his most challenging tricks, floating over the Hudson River.

Evil Beet Gossip has the full story which you can read here.

David Blaine is back and he’s floating over the Hudson – Today’s Evil Beet Gossip

David Blaine, the amazing magician who froze himself in a block of ice and freaked all the minds out with his insane street magic, is back! He hasn’t been seen in 10 years and now he’s going to do one of his most challenging tricks, floating over the Hudson River.

See Also
Jeff Goldblum made a "Thank U, Next" parody video, and yes, Ariana Grande approves

More from Evil Beet Gossip:

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X