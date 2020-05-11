David Gandy Relaxes by the Pool in South Beach — PHOTOS

One of our favorite male super model’s David Gandy recently chatted with British GQ about his life in lockdown.

Gandy is spending time with his family in the country. He says:

Myself, my partner and my baby daughter are up in the Lancashire and Yorkshire borders at the moment. We came up here a week before lockdown. We’re staying with [my partner] Steph’s mum, who is on her own. To be honest, it was just a bit weird in London and work-wise it was strange because I was meant to be going to Italy, Russia, the States and everyone was cancelling things. But no one was cancelling things here – everyone was still going out. So I got my baby daughter and the loyal dogs – well, they’re not that loyal at all, to be honest – and thought, “Why don’t we get out of the epicenter for a while?”

November 6, 2012: British model David Gandy relaxes by the pool after shooting a Marks & Spencer campaign in South Beach, Florida. (Photo by INFphoto.com)

He’s also skipping the gym for the time being.

I’m doing no exercise whatsoever. I can’t look at someone else doing an exercise thing on instagram. I’m not doing a thing. I’ve been training and going to the gym four or five times a week for the last 21, 22 years, with no break. My mind won’t let me not go to a gym when gyms are open, so it’s nice to have a rest. I’ve just had my 40th birthday. I’m getting on a bit and I’m getting twinges all the time, a bit like an old man. I’m like Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon.

We thought this would be the perfect opportunity to re-share these photos of a shirtless David Gandy lounging by the pool in South Beach, Florida after shooting a Marks & Spencer campaign on November 6, 2012.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on November 7, 2012.

Check out more photos of David Gandy by the pool in the gallery below.

More Male Model Goodness

