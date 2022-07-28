Dom Fenison: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Dom Fenison.

Dom Fenison is a Los Angeles-based model signed to DT Model Management. Fenison has participated in several campaigns for popular labels like Givenchy and Nike.

He also appeared in the music video for Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso’s song “Let Me Go.” He was reportedly discovered while he was bartending in college.

In February of 2022, it was confirmed that Dom was dating TV personality Chanel West Coast.

STATS

Birth Date: September 13, 1992

Birthplace: Los Angeles, CA

Height: 6’ 2”

Waist: 31”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

