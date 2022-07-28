Harry Styles sends Lizzo flowers after she dethrones him in the US chart

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Harry Styles sent pal Lizzo flowers after she knocked him off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker has revealed the sweet gesture by the former One Direction star to celebrate her single ‘About Damn Time’ dethroning his mega-hit ‘As It Was’ in the US.

She captioned a clip showing off the floral gift: “Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1 (sic)”

In a TikTok clip, Lizzo sniffs the flowers, including pink roses, and says: “Thanks for the flowers, Harry.”

Just last week, Lizzo praised Harry as a “great person” who “really cares about how you feel”.

The 34-year-old star became close to the 28-year-old singer after he covered her song ‘Juice’ in the BBC Live Lounge and she revealed that Harry put her at ease as soon as they met, despite her social anxiety.

Speaking on the ‘Spout’ podcast, she said: “He did ‘Juice’ in his Live Lounge and I was like, oh my gosh, there’s a mutual respect here. There was a show that we were going to do together and it was like, okay, we got to go to Miami to do this show. Let’s split a jet.

“For our first time meeting…we were talking for a long time. He’s a great person, a great listener, a really good listener and really cares about how you feel, and very funny.

“That’s an interesting way to meet somebody for the first time for people with social anxiety. Not the ideal way. But Harry can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable.”

Lizzo also spoke about her friendship with Selena Gomez, 30, but insisted they are not working on new music together.

She said: “I don’t know why people just assume every time the two famous musicians talk to each other on the Internet that they’re about to drop a song. What if we just want to be friends? Why you in my business?

“I mean, she’s incredible. I have been a fan of hers for such a long time.”