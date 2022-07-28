Jamie Campbell Bower: I’m grateful to be sober

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Jamie Campbell Bower is “grateful” to be sober.

The 33-year-old actor gave up alcohol for good back in 2016 and took to social media on Wednesday (Jul. 27, 2022) where he spoke out about how his addiction had landed him in hospital after making “many mistakes” during his life.

He tweeted: “12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life”

However, the ‘Stranger Things’ star went on to explain that he now finds that each day is a “chance to start again” and reminded his one million followers that everyone is a “work in progress.”

He added: “But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking “oh god not again” I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress J x”(sic)

Back in 2019, the ‘Twilight’ actor explained that he was “in recovery” from addiction and stressed that the “most important” aspect of the process was being honest with himself.

He said: “I’m in recovery, so one of the first things that they teach you when you’re in recovery is to be super honest about what it is that you’re feeling, like guilt, shame, fear, sadness, whatever. The most important thing is, and it’s the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you’re feeling.”