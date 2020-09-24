During yesterday’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked Donald Trump, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that.”
In response, Trump said, “I’m not a fan of her,” before wishing Harry “a lot of luck, because he’s gonna need it.”
In the video filmed for Time magazine, Harry said, “This election I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US, but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”
Meghan then chimed in to remind people that “when we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do and you deserve to be heard.”
Even though Meghan and Harry did not name names, their video has been interpreted as backing Biden over Trump. Some were upset over this, considering that the British royal family is supposed to be neutral when it comes to political election.
- Matt Bomer, Trevor Donovan, David Beckham, and More Insta Snaps
- Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé, Max Ehrich, Claims He Learned of Breakup Via the Tabloids
- Rashida Jones Really Liked Kissing Zooey Deschanel
- Dax Shepard Reveals Relapse After 16 Years of Sobriety
- Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Men’s Collection Featuring Christian Combs’ Abs
- Channing Tatum Has Been Working Out, Billie Lourd Gives Birth, Tory Lanez Denies Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Princess Eugenie is Pregnant and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This kitty thinks its part of a Shiba Inu puppy pack! [OMG BLOG]
★ Gayle King knocks Nancy Pelosi for referring to Trump’s abettors as “henchmen.” — WATCH [Towleroad]
★ Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner selling their NYC condo. Take a look inside! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer does push-ups in front of her casket — WATCH. [Curt and Frank]
★ Rolling Stone rattles cages with a revamped list of 500 greatest albums of all time. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Nine years ago this week, Thomas Jane wore bird feet to the Emmys. Ahead of his time? What time, that might be, who knows? [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The Riverdale cast now uses mouthwash before make-out scenes – does that help? [Celebitchy]
★ Netflix’s The Boys in the Band has counter-charm. [Boy Culture]