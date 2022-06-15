Dunzo! Jason Momoa and Eiza González’s Brief Romance Has Already Ended In A Split — Here’s Why

Published by

It’s over! Jason Momoa and Eiza González have called it quits after a few months of dating, Radar has learned.

In early March, RadarOnline.com found out the 42-year-old Aquaman hunk had been linked to a mystery woman that was used to being “in the limelight” after ending his marriage to longtime love Lisa Bonet. Soon after, it was revealed to be González.

Although his relationship with the Ambulance actress, 32, heated up quickly, it appears to have fizzled out just as fast.

“They’re just very different people,” an insider close to the duo told PEOPLE.

Another source said González and Momoa may still reconcile down the line considering both are “hoping they might work it out.”

The insider added, “they are in different life stages.”

Momoa previously showed support to the Spanish-speaking stunner by attending the premiere of her Michael Bay film in April, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

The Game of Thrones heartthrob and his wife, Bonet, announced their separation in a joint statement back in January after nearly five years of marriage.

Benet and Momoa assured fans they amicably split and are focused on coparenting their kids, daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, post-breakup.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read.

“And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” Momoa and Bonet continued.

In recent weeks, Momoa has been busy with film projects and he was also dragged into the court war between Aquaman costar Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

During their contentious defamation trial stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, Heard alleged that her role in the film starring Momoa was downscaled due to the back-and-forth drama between her and Depp.

DC Films chief Walter Hamada said the negative publicity surrounding Heard had nothing to do with it, referencing a lack of chemistry between the on-screen love interests.

Hamada testified that Aquaman 2 was never meant to have a romantic co-lead plotline, noting the sequel was more about Aquaman and his half-brother, King Orm.

The jury ultimately favored Depp and awarded him $15 million, which was lessened to nearly $10.4 due to the Virginia state cap on punitive damages.

Heard was awarded $2 million.

Following the verdict, Momoa showed support to both Depp and Heard on social media.