If you’re feeling depressed about what is going on in the world today, Dylan Efron, is here to help put a smile on your face.
Zac Efron‘s younger brother posted a video on Instagram in which he’s seen wearing boxer briefs with a flame pattern and shaking his butt for all the world to see.
“Blame @juju for this one…” Dylan captioned the video.
This is exactly what the doctor ordered. Thank you, Dylan Efron!
