Dylan Efron Jiggles His Butt to Help Heal America — WATCH
Dylan Efron Jiggles His Butt to Help Heal America — WATCH

by
September 24, 2020
Dylan Efron booty shake
Photo via Dylan Efron/Instagram

If you’re feeling depressed about what is going on in the world today, Dylan Efron, is here to help put a smile on your face.

Zac Efron‘s younger brother posted a video on Instagram in which he’s seen wearing boxer briefs with a flame pattern and shaking his butt for all the world to see.

“Blame @juju for this one…” Dylan captioned the video.

This is exactly what the doctor ordered. Thank you, Dylan Efron!

View this post on Instagram

Blame @juju for this one…

A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron) on

