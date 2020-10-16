Actor Dylan O’Brien is opening up his accident while working on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure. While filming, O’Brien, 29, was run over by a car and suffered multiple broken bones. That experience, the actor said, made him feel “broken.”

“That was a really hard comeback for me,” O’Brien admitted on The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin podcast on Thursday. “I’ve kept this really, like, private for a long time. I’ve definitely spoken on it before, but it was a really hard journey back for me.”

Actor Dylan O’Brien attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of ‘American Assassin’ on September 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CBS Films)

The Teen Wolf star recalled being a bit more reckless during the time of the accident because he was early in his career.

“Everyone is an expert in what they do on a set. So, especially when you’re younger, like I was, I think I was about 24 when my accident happened, I was just game. I was game,” he said of his willingness to do any stunt presented to him.

Dylan O’Brien poses for the cameras at the ‘American Assassin’ Minneapolis / St. Paul screening at AMC Theaters Rosedale on September 8, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for CBS Films)

O’Brien deals with the trauma of the incident by ensuring his own safety, but he still feels uneasy when put in the position to possibly get hurt again. “Whenever I’m putting on a rig, I’m vetting every piece of that rig and much more,” he noted.

“Even to this day, if I’m on set and I’m doing a stunt, if I’m in a rig, if there’s some action going on, I am slightly irritable. There is a degree of anxiety in me that I don’t think there’s ever not going to be.”

Dylan O’Brien attends the MTV Teen Wolf Los Angeles premiere party at Dave & Busters on December 20, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

O’Brien can be seen in his movie project Love and Monsters. Watch that trailer below.