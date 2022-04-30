Dylan Sprouse, Wonho, Alexander Ludwig and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Dylan Sprouse/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Dylan Sprouse got ripped, Wonho’s shower selfie, Pierson Fodé is ready to ride, Alexander Ludwig is giving us a peek, Peter Facinelli enjoys some grapes, hello Tian Richards, Thomas Doherty refines things, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Dr. Evan Antin
Dylan Efron
Luke Evans
Luke Eisner
Brad Goreski
Jesus Luz
Maluma
Alex Rodriguez
Chord Overstreet
Dylan Sprouse
Alexander Ludwig
Wonho
Pierson Fodé
Peter Facinelli
Tian Richards
Thomas Doherty
