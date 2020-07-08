Socialite Life
Dyllón Burnside, KJ Apa, Mehcad Brooks, and More Insta Snaps

by
July 8, 2020
Dyllon Burnside
Photo via Dyllon Burnside/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Dyllón Burnside is in a happy place, KJ Apa‘s got crabs, Mehcad Brooks and his hammock and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Wilson Cruz

Oliver Hudson

Just another day for me…

Josh Hopkins

Colonel America!

Steve Grand

Skylar Astin

Pet Detective 🕵️‍♂️ 🐱

Ed Westwick

David Archuleta

Ricky Martin

Dyllón Burnside

Happy Place. 😊

Zachary Quinto

sometimes sun is the only solution…

Mehcad Brooks

Here gathering my thoughts in Mexico 🇲🇽 My intention for 2020 is to help widen the lane for #AntiRacist Thought Leadership through the @antiracism_collective , develop an app that creates solutions for people who want to support the AntiRacist Economy, help craft a protocol for #BlackTraumaMatters and create at least one AntiRacist piece of content that widens the conversation and aides in the understanding of our truly American struggle. Sending love and blessings to you all. Even the racists. I don’t hate you. I just hate what’s in your head and I feel sorry for what’s in your heart. #justakidfromaustin #wearehere . . . . . #youarewithus #antiracistchallenge #antiracism #enoughisenough #blm #blacklivesmatter #tulumbeach #ahua #kanan #mehcadbrooks #morelove

Luke Evans

todo lo que necesito 🖤 this is all you need 🖤

Pierson Fodé

KJ Apa

🦀

Shemar Moore

Antoni Porowki

James Van Der Beek

Max Thieriot

Chad White

