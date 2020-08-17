Elizabeth Debicki Joins The Crown As Princess Diana for Seasons 5 and 6

Tenet actress Elizabeth Debicki is set to take on the role of Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown.
The announcement was shared on Twitter, with the following statement by Debicki:
“Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”
A younger version of Princess Diana will be introduced in the upcoming fourth season and will be played by actress Emma Corrin.
Debicki joins the previously cast Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.
The final seasons will reportedly take the series into the early 2000s and will presumably portray Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles and her tragic death in 1997.
