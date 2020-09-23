Socialite Life
Now Reading
Emma Stone and Dave McCary Are Reportedly Married
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Emma Stone and Dave McCary Are Reportedly Married

by
September 23, 2020
Emma Stone and Dave McCary
Photo by Getty Images

Back in May, Emma Stone appeared on Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine YouTube channel, wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger.

Well, if you weren’t convinced that she and fiancé Dave McCary had secretly tied the knot then, you probably will be now.

The couple were spotted on a walk in Los Angeles on September 11, 2020, with both wearing gold bands on their ring fingers.

According to Page Six, the couple has definitely tied the knot!

The pair were first romantically linked in October 2017, but actually met when she hosted SNL in 2016.

See Also
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles - Dinner and Show
Sam Asghari Claps Back at Author Kelly Oxford for Calling Britney Spears’ Posts ‘Scary’

The couple announced their engagement on social media in December 2019.

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by @ davemccary on

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Mel C shares video for “Fearless” featuring Nadia Rose. Watch now! [OMG BLOG]

★ Oops! Ohio Police officer’s son busted after stealing Biden campaign signs and posting a video to Instagram. WATCH! [Towleroad]

Jackie Stallone dies at age 98. Rest In Peace. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Karen does not want to wear a face mask due to imaginary “religious beliefs.” [Curt and Frank]

Enjoy this Tommy Paul quick-change! [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Feeling glum? Here are some photos of young Judi Dench doing things. [Go Fug Yourself]

Brad Pitt signed on to that Fast Times script reading after Jennifer Aniston. [Celebitchy]

★ Take a lick of Cazwell‘s sticky and sweet “Ice Cream Truck.” [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X