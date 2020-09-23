Emma Stone and Dave McCary Are Reportedly Married

Back in May, Emma Stone appeared on Reese Witherspoon‘s Hello Sunshine YouTube channel, wearing a simple gold band on her ring finger.
Well, if you weren’t convinced that she and fiancé Dave McCary had secretly tied the knot then, you probably will be now.
The couple were spotted on a walk in Los Angeles on September 11, 2020, with both wearing gold bands on their ring fingers.
According to Page Six, the couple has definitely tied the knot!
The pair were first romantically linked in October 2017, but actually met when she hosted SNL in 2016.
The couple announced their engagement on social media in December 2019.
