Ezra Miller, Ronnie Woo, Justin Bieber and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Ezra Miller gives good selfies, happy belated birthday Ronnie Woo, Justin Bieber in his undies and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Aaron Tveit
Related
Jason Derulo
Luke Evans
Tom Holland
Luis Ortiz
Nick Jonas
Related
Ronnie Woo
Ezra Miller
Antoni Porowski
Related
Matt Bomer
Finn Wittrock
Related
Gus Kenworthy
Jason Mraz
Justin Beiber
From Our Partners
- The BATMAN Director Posts First Photos of the Batmobile and Batman Together [OMG BLOG]
- How Harvey Fierstein Broke the Gay Dry Spell on Cheers and Lots of Other Barriers as Well: WATCH [Towleroad]
- Carrie Underwood’s Husband Hid the Kids During Tornados [Evil Beet Gossip]
- People Are Still Going to Paris for Fashion Shows, Pandemic Be Damned [Go Fug Yourself]
- Ben Affleck: Adam Driver Made Me a Hero to My Kid on His Birthday [Celebitchy]
- Hello Tennis Thighs! [Kenneth in the 212]
- Has-Been Antonio Sabáto Jr. Thinks His Trump Love Killed His Career [Boy Culture]