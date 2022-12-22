Fans can’t get enough as Drew Barrymore & Aubrey Plaza’s ‘flirty’ exchange goes viral

Published by

It seems multi-hyphenate Drew Barrymore recently added yet another accolade to her ever-growing resume this week: Aubrey Plaza’s “dream mom.”

The actress went hilariously viral after the Charlie’s Angels alum hosted Plaza on her podcast, “Drew’s News,” where the White Lotus star hilariously begged the mom-of-two to be her “mommy.”

“You’re my dream mom. I wish you were my mom,” the brunette beauty, 38, joked before asking the host to “feed me, put me to bed,” in her best baby voice.

“What I wouldn’t do to put you to bed,” Barrymore, 47, quipped back before detailing how she excelled as a mother to daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, during their younger years.

“I’m good at it too,” she continued of her parenting chops. “I always hold them and I put them in the nook of my arm.”

It seems the promise of being held in the Never Been Kissed lead’s arms was enough for Plaza. “Nurture me, nourish me,” the Parks and Recreation icon said, still committing to the baby voice bit. “I’m a hungry baby.”

Shortly after the episode went live on Monday, December 19, fans flocked to social media to sound off on the hilarious interaction. “Aubrey Plaza overtly flirting with Drew Barrymore is the best thing to happen this year,” joked one fan on Twitter.

“Video of aubrey plaza calling drew barrymore mommy over and over again replaying in my brain on loop,” added another.

“I do my best not to care about celebrity things, but that Aubrey Plaza x Drew Barrymore exchange,” mused a third.

Perfecting the proper newborn hold is only part of Barrymore’s recipe for parenting success. Earlier this year, the TV maven got candid about one of her “game-changer” parenting hacks: journaling.

“I’m keeping a gratitude journal, and I see it influence me and my kids,” she explained while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Webby Awards back in May. “To clock good things that happen every day and then write them down at night, it’s made us more aware of people and recognize and acknowledge all the good and then write about it at night. It’s really been a game-changer.”