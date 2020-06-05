Feel Good Friday: Advice From Herman Munster, a Coyote Playing Golf, a Surprise for Mom and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now, a little laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

Every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos, and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Listen to Herman Munster

Herman Munster’s words of wisdom in 1965.



Still no lies told… pic.twitter.com/EdAJ0BhrZI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 4, 2020

Just a Coyote Playing Some Golf

Surprise Mom!

You’re Never Too Old to Ride a Zip Line

A little practical shark advice.

