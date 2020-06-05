Feel Good Friday: Advice From Herman Munster, a Coyote Playing Golf, a Surprise for Mom and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now, a little laughter and a smile is what we all could use.
Every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos, and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”
You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.
See Also
Listen to Herman Munster
Just a Coyote Playing Some Golf
Surprise Mom!
You’re Never Too Old to Ride a Zip Line
A little practical shark advice.
