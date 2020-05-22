Socialite Life
Now Reading
Feel Good Friday: Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo, Dylan O’Brien Takes on the Social Network, Sarah Cooper’s ‘I Tested Very Positively,’ and More!
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Feel Good Friday: Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo, Dylan O’Brien Takes on the Social Network, Sarah Cooper’s ‘I Tested Very Positively,’ and More!

by
May 22, 2020
Guillermo from What We Do in the Shadows
Photo via Russ Martin/FX

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Yes, this video is from March, but we cannot wait for the season two best moments of Guillermo from What We Do in the Shadows. Long live Harvey Guillén!

Dylan O’Brien and Sarah Ramos take on The Social Network.

Who doesn’t love new carpet?

OMG. This is hilarious.

We can only tolerate this:

See Also
Baby and Dog Hug
A Giant Hug, Baby Orangutans, How to Make a Face Mask in 15 Seconds and More!

By watching this:

More of this please!

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

WATCH: The Showgirls Documentary We’ve Been Waiting for Is Almost Here [OMG BLOG]
HBO Unveils Trailer for Powerful David France Documentary on Chechnya’s Detention, Torture of LGBTQ People: WATCH [Towleroad]
Cavallari and Cutler Selling Massive Tennessee Home [Evil Beet Gossip]
Ready for Some Good Viral Laughs? [Kenneth in the 212]
Janelle Monae’s Vanity Fair Shoot Happened Over Zoom [Go Fug Yourself]
Kendall Jenner Had to Pay Back $90K From Her Fyre Festival Instagram Promotion [Celebitchy]
How Much Longer Will We Have Gay Celebrities Who Are And Aren’t? [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X