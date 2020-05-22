Feel Good Friday: Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo, Dylan O’Brien Takes on the Social Network, Sarah Cooper’s ‘I Tested Very Positively,’ and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!“

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Yes, this video is from March, but we cannot wait for the season two best moments of Guillermo from What We Do in the Shadows. Long live Harvey Guillén!

Dylan O’Brien and Sarah Ramos take on The Social Network.

The scene from The Social Network where Eduardo tells Mark Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me and @dylanobrien pic.twitter.com/XoPj9A7ahU — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 21, 2020

Who doesn’t love new carpet?

A dog meets a new carpet pic.twitter.com/JD3f4lP0TX — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) May 21, 2020

OMG. This is hilarious.

We can only tolerate this:

President Trump on coronavirus test today: "I tested very positively, in another sense, this morning. I tested positively toward negative, right? No, I tested perfectly this morning — meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it: positively toward the negative." pic.twitter.com/UsqHLfDAAQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 21, 2020

By watching this:

I tested very positively (alt take) pic.twitter.com/krywW3vDjl — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020

More of this please!

It's the little things that can make a difference… such as this Bagger machine operator taking a minute to bring smiles to the kids!👍🧑‍🏭 pic.twitter.com/fGVRru9dhq — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) May 18, 2020

