Feel Good Friday: Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo, Dylan O’Brien Takes on the Social Network, Sarah Cooper’s ‘I Tested Very Positively,’ and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.
So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!“
You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.
Yes, this video is from March, but we cannot wait for the season two best moments of Guillermo from What We Do in the Shadows. Long live Harvey Guillén!
Dylan O’Brien and Sarah Ramos take on The Social Network.
Who doesn’t love new carpet?
OMG. This is hilarious.
We can only tolerate this:
By watching this:
More of this please!
