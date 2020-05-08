Feel Good Friday — ‘Hot Tea,’ a Gymnastics Wizard, Buttholes and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Ah, can you say incredible? – daddy gymnastics

“Beast-mode.”



Check out this daddy and his baby girl during the lockdown.



I’m here for this.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/Pk1GXNx1sS — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 3, 2020

What some people are doing with their hoarded toilet paper.

Composed by Angelo Baladamenti more than thirty years ago, Twin Peaks’ theme and Laura Palmer’s theme have become iconic melodies for a whole generation. This new animalistic interpretation is an homage to this breathtaking series and more broadly to the work of David Lynch.

Get ready for a cry.

Mila Sneddon is 4-years old.



She has cancer.



To keep her safe during the Coronavirus pandemic her dad has been isolating away from her. For seven weeks — they haven't been able to hug.



Today they did.



Humanity.🌎❤️pic.twitter.com/IL7DWBFYT4 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 6, 2020

You will feel much better about yourself and your personal beverage choices after witnessing what this woman calls “hot tea.”

I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE HORRIFIED!!! pic.twitter.com/BimeihifzZ — NotAWonderWoman⁷ (@onmy9thlife) May 5, 2020

Buttholes have never been so cute.

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

