VP Debate: The Fly on Mike Pence's Head Was the Break Out Star
VP Debate: The Fly on Mike Pence’s Head Was the Break Out Star

October 8, 2020
Fly on Mike Pence's Head

What was the most talked-about moment of the Vice Presidential Debate? When a fly landed on Mike Pence‘s head, and it sat there for two minutes and three seconds without him knowing.

The fly had the internet buzzing as it landed Pence’s head during a discussion about systemic racism and law enforcement will the Democrat Vice President nominee Kamala Harris.

I would have loved to have seen Pence’s reaction when he was told that a fly landed on his head. Bless, the poor soul who had to tell him. I’m sure Trump will blame the Democrats for the fly incident.

Joe Biden‘s campaign with quick to take advantage of the fly situation, with the tweet below and offering the “Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter” in the Biden store (which has already sold out).

As you would have expected, the internet had something to say. Here are some of the best reactions.

