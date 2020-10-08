What was the most talked-about moment of the Vice Presidential Debate? When a fly landed on Mike Pence‘s head, and it sat there for two minutes and three seconds without him knowing.

The fly was there for 2 minutes, 3 seconds. I went back and counted. #VPDebate — Ian Cull (@NBCian) October 8, 2020

The fly had the internet buzzing as it landed Pence’s head during a discussion about systemic racism and law enforcement will the Democrat Vice President nominee Kamala Harris.

A fly lands on Vice President Pence during #VPDebate. pic.twitter.com/i0O2K6N9Yy — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

I would have loved to have seen Pence’s reaction when he was told that a fly landed on his head. Bless, the poor soul who had to tell him. I’m sure Trump will blame the Democrats for the fly incident.

Joe Biden‘s campaign with quick to take advantage of the fly situation, with the tweet below and offering the “Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter” in the Biden store (which has already sold out).

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 8, 2020

As you would have expected, the internet had something to say. Here are some of the best reactions.

The man is decomposing live on television. pic.twitter.com/2bDipVCIrK — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) October 8, 2020

the fly knew it's 2 minute limit pic.twitter.com/eNwQrxxscy — Danielle 🏳️‍🌈 (@DanielleForPA) October 8, 2020

[email protected] fly would you be interested in an interview on my Instagram live? you’d be an iconic guest pic.twitter.com/XgXb76L124 — ziwe (@ziwe) October 8, 2020

That poor fly has pink eye now. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 8, 2020

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020

If SNL doesn’t get Jeff Goldblum to play the fly in this week’s episode, they’re missing a massive opportunity. — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) October 8, 2020

Pence apologizing to Mother right now for getting to 3rd base with the fly — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

The fly doing press later pic.twitter.com/DxuWX23vpl — Corpsey Grimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) October 8, 2020

That fly was just vibin up there pic.twitter.com/XfvexBZEbL — adam.the.creator (@AdamPadilla) October 8, 2020

Give that fly a SAG Award. — dan levy (@danjlevy) October 8, 2020

Kamala/Fly 2024 — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 8, 2020

the fly on mike pence's head in 2-14 days pic.twitter.com/rtWu5QhlpA — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) October 8, 2020

