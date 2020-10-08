What was the most talked-about moment of the Vice Presidential Debate? When a fly landed on Mike Pence‘s head, and it sat there for two minutes and three seconds without him knowing.
The fly had the internet buzzing as it landed Pence’s head during a discussion about systemic racism and law enforcement will the Democrat Vice President nominee Kamala Harris.
I would have loved to have seen Pence’s reaction when he was told that a fly landed on his head. Bless, the poor soul who had to tell him. I’m sure Trump will blame the Democrats for the fly incident.
Joe Biden‘s campaign with quick to take advantage of the fly situation, with the tweet below and offering the “Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter” in the Biden store (which has already sold out).
As you would have expected, the internet had something to say. Here are some of the best reactions.
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
- VP Debate: The Fly on Mike Pence’s Head Was the Break Out Star
- Jared Leto, Steve Grand, Jake Picking, and More Insta Snaps
- Kristen Stewart Talks Coming Out as Queer and Opening Up About Relationships
- Armie Hammer Dons Space Suit for Jimmy Kimmel’s First In-Person Interview and More Quickies
- Morgan Wallen Under Fire for Partying Maskless Ahead of SNL Appearance
- Chris Evans’ Shirtless Video Reveals an Abundance of Tattoos — WATCH