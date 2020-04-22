Former Bachelor Star Chad Johnson Is Launching Adult Film Career

Chad Johnson has revealed that he is leaving behind reality television to launch a career in adult films.

The Bachelorette alum, who first appeared on Jojo Fletcher‘s season of the ABC dating show, announced his intentions to The Daily Mail one month after pleading not guilty in a domestic violence case regarding on-again, off-again girlfriend Annalise Mishler.

Well isn’t that special.

Johnson said his dream was to create a “porn palace,” featuring Mishler, with whom he has been posting soft-core videos on OnlyFans as they spend their time in quarantine together.

“I’m tired of basically being fucked around by Hollywood. I need money, I gotta figure out something, this is a way to take the power back.”

The former Bachelorette star who competed for love on JoJo Fletcher‘s season admitted he’s always “had a really crazy high sex drive” so a career in porn is fitting. OnlyFans is a paid subscription service that allows users with accounts to share explicit videos.

“To be able to make money off of it is fucking amazing. I don’t regret it at all,” he added. “I always knew I’d do something in this industry I just wasn’t sure what.”

While he admitted that his OnlyFans gig is “going really well,” Johnson said his vision for the future involves moving to Las Vegas to “keep the ball rolling.”

“Houses are so cheap in Vegas, I could get like a compound out there. I could set up a house with multiple studios in every room and then just fly people in, it would be fun,” he continued.

Johnson said he’s willing to make the move from Los Angeles to Vegas despite his family not being on board. His sister, Tiffany, is “embarrassed and ashamed” by Johnson’s latest sidestep in the entertainment industry, but she concluded he’s “happy.”

