Former Celebrity Stylist Tamaran Deems Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba & Katherine Heigl the Worst Stars to Work With

Former celebrity stylist Tamaran has made some shocking revelations in a scathing TikTok video, the stylist claimed that Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba and Katherine Heigl were some of the worst stars she worked with.
Tamaran, who worked with numerous celebrity stylists from 2008 to 2017, took to the video-sharing platform and spoke about some famous faces who weren’t very pleasant to style or work with.
Talking about Lopez, Tamaran said: “I knew this one for years. There’s a reason why she can’t hold down a costumer or a seamstress.” She continued, “In order to talk to J Lo you can’t look at her. In order to talk to her you have to talk to God.”
Tamaran claimed: “If 2020 was an attitude it would be Jessica Alba…she’s not nice. She loves to rub hummus on her dress, play mind games with you, [and] she does this thing where she talks to you while not talking to you.” Jessica is the founder of the Honest Company.
Tamaran asserted: “If 2020 was a career, it would be Katherine Heigl. Friends of mine who have worked on set with her and photoshoots have told me that she is extremely difficult and always mad.”
The stylish also opened up about working with actress Marissa Tomei in the video. Saying that she showed up three hours late to her appointment, Tamaran claimed: “Marisa didn’t wake up until 12:30 p.m., barely says hello, and proceeds to eat her breakfast of yogurt and granola.”
Not everyone who Tamaran worked with was awful. She revealed that George Clooney, Ariel Winter, and Carrie Underwood are among her favorite clients, and that Selena Gomez is “one of the most professional human beings in the industry.”
Watch the video below.
