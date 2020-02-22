Garrett Clayton, Glen Powell, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Don’t leave Garrett Clayton home alone, Glen Powell brings on the handsome, Tom Daley stretches and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Douglas Booth
Prince Royce
Rob Lowe
Related
Logan Marshall-Green
Trevor Donovan
Related
Glen Powell
Tom Daley
Related
Colton Haynes
Zachary Quinto
Rome Flynn
David Gandy
Charles Melton
Garrett Clayton
From Our Partners
- WATCH: Vogue’s 73 Questions with Camilla Cabello! [OMG BLOG]
- Maluma Says Gay Rumors are Just That: “I Would Have Already Talked About It” [Towleroad]
- McDonald’s Selling Quarter Pounder® Scented Candles [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Vanessa Hudgens Was Trending Yesterday Just Because She Is Hot [Go Fug Yourself]
- Drew Barrymore on Body Acceptance: “I Have Stood in My Closet and Just Cried” [Celebitchy]
- Zsa Zsa Kenworthy in Action [Kenneth in the 212]
- Fleshback: Christopher Atkins [Boy Culture]
On Sale in the SL Shop
We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.