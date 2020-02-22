Garrett Clayton, Glen Powell, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Don’t leave Garrett Clayton home alone, Glen Powell brings on the handsome, Tom Daley stretches and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Douglas Booth

Prince Royce

Rob Lowe

Logan Marshall-Green

Trevor Donovan

Glen Powell

Tom Daley

Colton Haynes

Zachary Quinto

Rome Flynn

David Gandy

Charles Melton

Garrett Clayton

From Our Partners

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.