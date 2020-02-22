Socialite Life
Garrett Clayton, Glen Powell, Tom Daley and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 9
Garrett Clayton Photo via Garrett Clayton / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Don’t leave Garrett Clayton home alone, Glen Powell brings on the handsome, Tom Daley stretches and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Douglas Booth

Meet Instagram Hottie Florian Macek

View this post on Instagram

Guten Tag Berlin! 🇩🇪 @berlinale 🎬

A post shared by Douglas Booth (@douglasbooth) on

Prince Royce

View this post on Instagram

😘

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on

Rob Lowe

Logan Marshall-Green

View this post on Instagram

Prometheus BTS 2011

A post shared by Logan Marshall-Green (@elemgy) on

Trevor Donovan

Glen Powell

View this post on Instagram

Vanity Fair March 2020

A post shared by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on

Tom Daley

Colton Haynes

View this post on Instagram

🐳🐳🐳

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Zachary Quinto

View this post on Instagram

best to let sleeping brothers lie…

A post shared by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) on

Rome Flynn

View this post on Instagram

wheneva you ready

A post shared by @ romeflynn on

David Gandy

Charles Melton

Garrett Clayton

View this post on Instagram

Left alone at the house for five minutes. 🤖🥇

A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on

