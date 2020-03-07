Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Garrett Clayton, Niall Horan, Ed Westwick and More Insta Snaps

Eye CandyCelebrity
By Michael Prieve
Garrett Clayton shirtless Photo via Garrett Clayton/Instagram
5

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Take a dip in the pool with Garrett Clayton, Niall Horan is excited, Ed Westwick leaves his hat on and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Lou Ferrigno, Jr.

Jack Falahee

View this post on Instagram

Just saying hey 👋

A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee) on

Garrett Clayton

View this post on Instagram

Florida tricked me into thinking it was summer ☀️

A post shared by Garrett Clayton (@garrettclayton1) on

Ed Westwick

View this post on Instagram

Here’s looking at you kid

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on

Jacob Elordi

View this post on Instagram

@vman Cheers.

A post shared by Jacob Elordi (@jacobelordi) on

Sam Heughan

Sam Callahan

KJ Apa

View this post on Instagram

@kennethcappello

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

Kevin McHale

Niall Horan

Matthew Morrison

Ben Barnes

Derek Hough

View this post on Instagram

Important content 📸:@coreyfoxphotography

A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on

Josh Duhamel

View this post on Instagram

This is how I @goop

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

X