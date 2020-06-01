+12 View Gallery

Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback

Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. So who tuned in for the streaming of Hairspray Live! This past Friday night (May 29, 2020)?

Filmed live for television in 2016 with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, the musical will be available to watch this weekend on YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On.

While Ariana and Jennifer were great, we have to say the Socialite Life favorite Garrett Clayton as Link Larkin was the highlight of the show for us.

In honor of that performance, we dove into our vault to bring you this gem of a photo gallery.

Garrett Clayton, star of Disney’s Teen Beach Movie, shows off his six-pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26, 2013.

Garrett Clayton, star of Disney’s ‘Teen Beach Movie,’ shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on March 27, 2013.

Check out more photos of Garrett Clayton skateboarding in the gallery above.

