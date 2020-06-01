Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
Garrett Clayton shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's 'Teen Beach Movie,' shows off his six pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday March 26, 2013. Clayton, who will play Tanner in the new Disney flick, shares a striking resemblance to Disney Channel alum Zac Efron. (Photo by PacificCoastNews.com)
So who tuned in for the streaming of Hairspray Live! This past Friday night (May 29, 2020)?
Filmed live for television in 2016 with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, the musical will be available to watch this weekend on YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On.
While Ariana and Jennifer were great, we have to say the Socialite Life favorite Garrett Clayton as Link Larkin was the highlight of the show for us.
In honor of that performance, we dove into our vault to bring you this gem of a photo gallery.
Garrett Clayton, star of Disney’s Teen Beach Movie, shows off his six-pack abs while skateboarding in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26, 2013.
Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.
These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on March 27, 2013.
Check out more photos of Garrett Clayton skateboarding in the gallery above.
THE LATEST
- Garrett Clayton Shows Some Skin While Skateboarding — SL Photo Flashback
- Grimes and Elon Musk Reveal Baby X Æ a-12’S Nickname
- David and Victoria Beckham Want to Build Underground Escape Tunnel at Home
- YouTube Douche Jake Paul Denies Claims He Was Looting During Arizona Protests
- Ariana Grande, Halsey, Nick Cannon, Timothée Chalamet, and More Celebs Took to the Streets in Protest of George Floyd’s Death
- Male Model Monday: Max Hamilton, Charlie Matthews, Franky Cammarata & More
- Meet Instagram Hottie Jake Bain
- Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Janelle Monae, and Other Celebs Pledge Financial Support to Protestors
FROM OUR PARTNERS
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.