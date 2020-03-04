Genesis to Reunite for First Tour in 13 Years

Brace yourself Genesis fans, the band are back together and heading back out on the road for their first tour in 13 years.

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford are reuniting for a 10-date UK and Ireland tour coming to Manchester Arena in December.

It’ll be their first live outing together since their sell-out Turn It On Again tour in 2007.

They’ll be joined on stage by Phil’s son Nic Collins on drums, and the band’s long-time guitarist and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

The Manchester Arena date takes place on Tuesday, December 8 and tickets go on sale on Friday, March 6 at 9 am.

One of the world’s biggest selling and most successful bands of all time, Genesis have sold an estimated 100 million albums since forming in 1967.

A Genesis reunion of any sort seemed very unlikely just a few years ago. Collins was not only unable to play drums because of extensive nerve damage to his hands, but he also said he was retired from the music industry. He declared himself “no longer officially retired” in 2015 and began playing solo shows in 2017. His teenage son Nic played the drums and Phil sat in a chair for the entire show, but it still packed arenas and stadiums all over the globe across a two-year period.

Mike Rutherford guested at a 2019 show in Berlin to perform the 1978 Genesis hit “Follow You Follow Me” and Collins began hinting about a possible reunion. “We remain good friends,” he told the crowd at most shows, “so you never know.” Collins, Banks and Rutherford were spotted together at a New York Knicks game in January amid reports that they were rehearsing for a tour.

Genesis Tour Dates

November 16th – Dublin @ 3 Arena

November 19th – Belfast @ SSE Arena

November 23rd – Liverpool @ M&S Bank Arena

November 26th – Leeds @ First Direct Arena

November 29th – London @ The O2

November 30th – London @ The O2

December 2nd – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

December 5th – Birmingham @ Birmingham Arena

December 8th – Glasgow @ SSE Hydro Arena

December 11th – Newcastle @Utilita Arena

