Get to know drag DJ production duo Kali Forni-Kate and Sabrina Babyslut

Kali Forni-Kate and Sabrina Babyslut are drag producer/DJs. Together, they are known as the Jawbreakers.

On their first EP, Just A Taste, the duo dish out delicious dance, pop and tech house songs that reflect on their live DJ shows. Their first single is a cover of Ashlee Simpson’s “Boyfriend,” and its video emphasizes how Kali and Sabrina are not only DJing their parties, they are their parties.

Just A Taste dishes out dance, pop, and tech house songs suitable for clubs and partygoers at home enjoying a late-night kiki. “The EP is a sampling platter of beats with something for everyone,” says Kali.

Kali and Sabrina first met in 2016, performing in a Britney Spears tribute show in Melbourne. They immediately clicked as both came from similar middle-class, nuclear family backgrounds, discovered drag via their passions for musical theatre, and began their individual adventures into the art form after high school. When they learned of their shared interest in music production, they decided to join forces as a DJ duo. They bought a mixer and six months later they were in business.

“The biggest hurdle was deciding who stands where in the booth,” Kali explains. “Sabrina is left-handed and I’m right. We had to fight over who uses the left and right DJ decks. Swapping throws off our groove!”

We got the chance to chat with Kali and Sabrina about their music and we got to know them a little better by asking them the Socialite Seven. A sweet treat is in store for you from these fierce and talented entertainers.

How did each of you get your start in music?

Both Sabrina and Kali grew up being involved with Instrumental music. Kali’s dad was a musician that regularly brought home new instruments for her to try and landed with the piano while Sabrina studied classical music from the age of 8. From there we both went through our school play/musical theater and dance era which led us to where we are today.

What came first, music or drag?

Definitely music. Both of us grew up playing instruments and it sparked that creative streak that we took to music theater and school plays, dancing throughout high school.

The background knowledge made drag and getting into DJing and Production easier because we already had a background knowledge but they definitely go hand in hand for us to be successful.

Photo by Brianna Da Silva

Why did you decide to cover “Boyfriend”?

“Boyfriend” is the epitome of a Jawbreaker’s track. It’s high-energy vibe and catchy hook while referencing the “teenage girl at the mall” era is literally what we aspire to be.

We’ve been so obsessed with the 2022’s interpretation of Y2K and how it’s been changed to fit today’s landscape, which is what we wanted to do with this track. Taking an iconic song from the early 2000s and making it fit today’s musical climate so you have the nostalgia listening to it but it still feels fresh and just the perfect mix of 2000s and 2022.

What can fans expect at a live show?

A live show is literally a party that we are throwing and you’re invited to. Expect dancing, confetti, giant beach ball Jawbreakers being thrown into the crowd mixed with a killer setlist that has you tearing up the dance floor. Oh, and of course, LOTS of hair flicks!

What’s next for you?

We have some more music coming out paired with some more amazing content which we are very excited to share with everyone! We also have been so lucky to be offered some incredible gigs that are coming up this year! Now that borders are open, we are so ready to get out there and slay the world.

Photo by Brianna Da Silva

Kali and Sabrina Answer the Socialite Seven

Who has had the biggest influence on your music and why?

In regard to our broad array of music styles and genres, we love how worlds past and present have collided. Growing up listening to ministry of sound and that classic house vibe alone with catchy pop and tech house have us inspired by Producers like Fedde Le Grand, TV Rock and sneaky sound system mixed with the pop Diva’s through the ’90s to now, Kpop and the iconic Sophie who changed the game in production and Pabllo Vittar who has paved a way for drag artists being taken seriously in the music industry.

Who (if anyone) would you love to collaborate with?

We definitely would love to work on an iconic track with Kim Petras. We love her so much and knowing she is a producer as well as a singer makes me feel we would cook up something absolutely iconic.

Cupcakke is literally a lyrical genius and has the amazing ability of understanding pop culture and comedy to perfectly execute amazing zingers in her raps. You just know she would be so funny and have so many pop culture hot takes – you know this just by listening to her music.

What type of music or artist that you listen to frequently do you think your fans would be surprised to learn that you’re a fan of?

Sabrina loves Kpop and is constantly inspired by the production and quality of their tracks along with the fun and playful music videos with incredibly well-executed choreography.

Kali is obsessed with Billie Eilish and literally can just have her soothing voice on repeat if doesn’t have DJing and playing on her mind where she will focus on just listening and exploring new tracks to add to their sets.

What are you hoping to achieve with your music?

We truly just want to make a big splash that not only fills the void in the music industry where LGBTQIA+ artists and especially drag queens aren’t given the same platforms but also paves the way for so many artists out there just waiting for their big break. We want to know we have left our mark and that we can create unstoppable music.

Photo by Brianna Da Silva

What talent would you like to wake up with tomorrow?

Imagine waking up in the morning and knowing a different language! That would be so insane. Learning a different language is a lot of work, especially learning as an adult

What are three things you can’t live without?

First and foremost, Red Bulls. We’re pretty sure our blood is more Red Bull than water at this stage! Next would probably be our laptops and, of course, our 42-inch pink wigs. I feel these three things are really the only things you need to become a drag queen DJ/producer.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Our favorite quote to live by would be “Know your brand and deliver at all times!” It encourages you to put your own twist on anything you do!

Jawbreakers’ “Just A Taste” is being distributed through Extrovert Music and is available on Apple Music, Spotify and all digital platforms. The “Boyfriend” video is available on YouTube. Follow Kali and Sabrina on Instagram @ JawbreakersDJ

