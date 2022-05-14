Glen Powell, Orlando Bloom, Rafael L Silva, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Glen Powell/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Glen Powell wants you to watch, Orlando Bloom is bts, Rafael L. Silva from below, Broderick Hunter in a towel, Tom Daley poses, Shawn Mendes for Tommy Hilfiger, Manu Rios in NYC, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Chris Salvatore
David Beckham
Joel Kim Booster
Anthony Ramos
Luke Evans
Austin Mahone
Darren Barnet
Mario Adrion
Mark Ruffalo
Antoni Porowski
Glen Powell
Rafael L. Silva
Broderick Hunter
Tom Daley
Shawn Mendes
Orlando Bloom
Manu Rios
