Golden Globes 2020 After Party Red Carpet Recap Highlights: Jason Momoa, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Laverne Cox, Paris Hilton and More!

The Golden Globes after-parties were the hot spots to be last night (January 05, 2020) in Hollywood.

There were plenty to choose from: The Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration, 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party, Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party, HBO’s Official Golden Globes After Party were just some of the post-award show bashes that the celebrities hit up.

Check all the photos from the post-Golden Globes events in the gallery below.