Golden Globes 2020: The 10 Best Dressed Women – Gwyneth Paltrow, Awkwafina, Joey King and More

When it comes to awards season, it’s common knowledge that the Golden Globe Awards, hosted annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is the most fun of the bunch.
This fun factor also extends to the red carpet, where we often see our favorite movie and television stars, have some fun with their fashion and don not only ultra-fabulous gowns and dresses that err a little less on the traditional side.
Here were our favorite looks from the 2020 Golden Globes Awards:
Zoey Deutch in Fendi
Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang Collection
Sienna Miller in Gucci
Related
Kerry Washington in Altuzarra
Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou
Related
Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi
Awkwafina in Dior
Related
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Joey King in Iris Van Herpen
Saoirse Ronan in Celine
Check out the men on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet here!