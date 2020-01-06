Golden Globes 2020: The 10 Best Dressed Women – Gwyneth Paltrow, Awkwafina, Joey King and More

When it comes to awards season, it’s common knowledge that the Golden Globe Awards, hosted annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is the most fun of the bunch.

This fun factor also extends to the red carpet, where we often see our favorite movie and television stars, have some fun with their fashion and don not only ultra-fabulous gowns and dresses that err a little less on the traditional side.

Here were our favorite looks from the 2020 Golden Globes Awards:

Zoey Deutch in Fendi

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoey Deutch attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson in Vera Wang Collection

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Scarlett Johansson attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sienna Miller in Gucci

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sienna Miller attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kerry Washington in Altuzarra

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kerry Washington attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Cate Blanchett attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow in Fendi

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Awkwafina in Dior

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Awkwafina attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zo√´ Kravitz attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Joey King in Iris Van Herpen

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Joey King attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Saoirse Ronan in Celine

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Saoirse Ronan attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

