The Golden Globes 2020 Winners List: Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Succession, Fleabag and More!

It was a glamorous night at last night’s (January 05, 2020) 2020 Golden Globes Awards with Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood winning three trophies and 1917 winning two, including Best Picture Drama.

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor in a drama for Warner Bros.’ Joker, Renée Zellweger claimed best actress in a drama for Roadside Attractions’ Judy. Awkwafina won best actress (the first Asian-American actress to do so) in a comedy for The Farewell and Bong Joon Ho‘s Parasite claimed the foreign-language film win.

In the TV categories, HBO’s Succession nabbed the best drama series honor as well as a best actor win for Brian Cox. Amazon’s Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge won in the best actress category and claimed the best comedy series win.

An emotional and under the weather Tom Hanks talked family and offered actors advice while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award.

Ricky Gervais emceed the proceedings and was only bleeped twice at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5.

The complete list of Golden Globes winners

Best Motion Picture – Drama: 1917

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Renee Zellweger – Judy

Renee Zellweger accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA for "Judy"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA for "Joker"

Best​ Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina – The Farewell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Taron Egerton accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY for "Rocketman"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE for "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood"

Best Director of any Motion Picture: Sam Mendes – 1917

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: Parasite

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Missing Link

Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score: Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker

Best Original Song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

Best Television Series – Drama: Succession

Best Performance by an Actress In a Television Series – Drama: Olivia Colman – The Crown

Olivia Colman accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA for "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series – Drama: Brian Cox – Succession

Brian Cox accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA for "Succession"

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Fleabag

(L-R) Brett Gelman, Sian Clifford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott, winner of Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rami Yusef – Rami

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Michelle Williams accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION for "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: Russel Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Patricia Arquette – The Act

Patricia Arquette accepts the award for BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION for "The Act"

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television: Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl