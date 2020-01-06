Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Luca Heubl, Agustin Bruno, Andrew Cooper & More

Male Model Luca Heubl Photo via Luca Heubl / Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Luca Heubl, Agustin Bruno, Andrew Cooper and more!

Check out the photos:

Just chillin’ looks good on Eian Scully.

View this post on Instagram

Saturday chillin 😅 / 📸 by @smreczko

A post shared by Eian Scully (@eianscully) on

Agustin Bruno is making a move.

View this post on Instagram

By: @monsieurkay for @victormagbrasil .

A post shared by agustin bruno. (@agustinbruno98) on

Stefon Petrov is just hanging by the pool.

View this post on Instagram

Enjoy your weekend ✌️😉

A post shared by Stefan Petrov (@stefanpetrov) on

Hello there, Chase Mattson.

A sweaty Joe Weir is a good Joe Weir.

Andrew Cooper is ready to pounce.

View this post on Instagram

20/20 & Ready to pounce…. 🐈

A post shared by Andrew Cooper (@andrewcooperx) on

We are here to help with that, Nolan Zarlin.

Josh Truesdell in his Armani briefs.

View this post on Instagram

@armani

A post shared by Josh Truesdell (@jtrues) on

Alex Sewall is ready for game day.

Luca Heubl is taking it all in.

